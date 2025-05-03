Left Menu

Controversial Web Show 'House Arrest' Under Legal Scrutiny

The Mumbai police have filed an FIR against actor Ajaz Khan and producer Rajkumar Pandey for their web show 'House Arrest', which is accused of promoting obscene content. Political figures are demanding a ban and legal action against platforms distributing such materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 08:05 IST
Controversial Web Show 'House Arrest' Under Legal Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have officially charged actor Ajaz Khan and producer Rajkumar Pandey for allegedly promoting obscene content with their web show 'House Arrest', streamed on the Ullu app. This action follows a complaint from Gautam Ravriya, a Bajrang Dal activist, who claims the show insults women's modesty.

Controversial scenes from the series feature Khan pressuring participants, including women, to engage in intimate acts and ask vulgar questions. The web show has sparked public outcry and led Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh to demand its immediate ban.

Wagh has called upon Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for stringent measures against apps spreading such content, describing 'House Arrest' as an 'epitome of obscenity.' The call for action highlights growing concerns over the impact of digital content on social values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025