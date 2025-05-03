Controversial Web Show 'House Arrest' Under Legal Scrutiny

Mumbai police have officially charged actor Ajaz Khan and producer Rajkumar Pandey for allegedly promoting obscene content with their web show 'House Arrest', streamed on the Ullu app. This action follows a complaint from Gautam Ravriya, a Bajrang Dal activist, who claims the show insults women's modesty.

Controversial scenes from the series feature Khan pressuring participants, including women, to engage in intimate acts and ask vulgar questions. The web show has sparked public outcry and led Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh to demand its immediate ban.

Wagh has called upon Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for stringent measures against apps spreading such content, describing 'House Arrest' as an 'epitome of obscenity.' The call for action highlights growing concerns over the impact of digital content on social values.

(With inputs from agencies.)