Tragedy Strikes: Temple Stampede in Goa Claims Lives
A tragic stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in Shirgao, Goa, resulted in at least six deaths and injured 30 others. The incident occurred early Saturday. President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief and offered condolences to the victims' families, praying for the injured's quick recovery.
Updated: 03-05-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 09:40 IST
India
- India
A tragic incident at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao witnessed a deadly stampede, claiming at least six lives and injuring 30 festival-goers early Saturday morning.
Located approximately 40 kilometers from Panaji, the temple audience's panic ensued around 3 am during the annual celebration, as reported by police.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences on X, lamenting the loss and wishing for the swift recovery of those hurt in the unfortunate event.
