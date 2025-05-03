Tragedy Strikes: Temple Stampede in Goa Claims Lives

A tragic incident at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao witnessed a deadly stampede, claiming at least six lives and injuring 30 festival-goers early Saturday morning.

Located approximately 40 kilometers from Panaji, the temple audience's panic ensued around 3 am during the annual celebration, as reported by police.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences on X, lamenting the loss and wishing for the swift recovery of those hurt in the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)