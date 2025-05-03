The Force of May 4th: Celebrating Star Wars Day

Every May 4th, the world resonates with the spirit of Star Wars, thanks to the fan-created 'Star Wars Day.' The unofficial holiday, inspired by the phrase 'May the force be with you,' cleverly coincides with the date, bringing together fans and brands in a celebration of the iconic franchise.

Started as an inside joke among fans in the 1970s, 'May the 4th be with you' gained popularity over the years through social media and promotions. With Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm, the celebration has expanded into a major event with merchandise, special screenings, and themed events globally.

This year, festivities reach a new high with Disney+'s launch of a new series and the announcement of a future film. Fans can partake in varied activities, from themed baseball games to town-wide celebrations like in New Hope, Pennsylvania, further cementing May 4th's significance in pop culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)