Tragedy in Badaun: Suspicious Monkey Deaths Spark Outcry

In a tragic incident that has raised concerns in Badaun district, six monkeys were discovered dead, with suspicions pointing towards poisoning.

The grim discovery was made on Friday in the Nagla Shimbhu area near the Katra Sahadatganj outpost. A circulating video accuses a villager of deliberately poisoning them to provoke community unrest, but this claim remains unverified.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kishor Srivastava confirmed that two police teams are actively investigating the deaths. Locals suspect local involvement, but the exact source is undetermined. The affected monkeys' carcasses have been sent for post-mortem, and the village maintains peace. Legal proceedings will follow the post-mortem results and any formal complaints.

