Unveiling 'We Are The Ocean': A New Wave of Ideas

The French Institute of India's Festival of Ideas launched on Saturday, aiming to democratize knowledge about critical ocean issues and stimulate public debate on the pressing topic.

Reimagined from its earlier title 'Night of Ideas,' the festival features the theme 'We Are the Ocean,' inviting Indian and French experts to tackle global oceanic challenges collaboratively.

The festival correlates with the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and propels towards the upcoming United Nations Ocean Conference, spotlighting creative works by artists and expert panels to foster ocean protection.

