Left Menu

Unveiling 'We Are The Ocean': A New Wave of Ideas

The Festival of Ideas by the French Institute of India focuses on ocean sustainability, bringing together Indian and French experts for discussions and exhibitions. The festival supports the UN Decade of Ocean Science and leads to the UN Ocean Conference. Events include workshops, panels, and immersive art installations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:47 IST
Unveiling 'We Are The Ocean': A New Wave of Ideas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The French Institute of India's Festival of Ideas launched on Saturday, aiming to democratize knowledge about critical ocean issues and stimulate public debate on the pressing topic.

Reimagined from its earlier title 'Night of Ideas,' the festival features the theme 'We Are the Ocean,' inviting Indian and French experts to tackle global oceanic challenges collaboratively.

The festival correlates with the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and propels towards the upcoming United Nations Ocean Conference, spotlighting creative works by artists and expert panels to foster ocean protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025