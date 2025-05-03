Left Menu

Sonu Nigam Faces FIR Over Alleged Hurtful Remarks Against Kannadiga Community

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has been implicated in an FIR for reportedly making offensive comments about the Kannadiga community during a Bengaluru event. Filed by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, the complaint accuses Nigam of inciting linguistic tensions, with his remarks sparking widespread outrage after going viral online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:00 IST
Sonu Nigam (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, an FIR has been lodged against acclaimed playback singer Sonu Nigam, following allegations of making derogatory remarks about the Kannadiga community. The incident transpired during a musical event in Bengaluru, triggering a wave of criticism and concern among the local population.

Filed by Dharmaraj A, President of the Bengaluru City District Unit of the pro-Kannada organization, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, the complaint accuses Nigam of delivering "objectionable and emotionally provocative" statements. According to the complainant, Nigam's comments have offended the community's sentiments and fueled hostility between linguistic groups within Karnataka.

The FIR, registered under Sections 351(2), 352(I), and 353 of the Indian Penal Code, underscores the gravity of the situation as the video recording of Nigam's remarks has gone viral, amplifying public discord. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident, amid calls for accountability and justice from the aggrieved community. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

