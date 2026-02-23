Amazon Expands Footprint with New Karnataka Office

In a move to bolster India's tech landscape, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, inaugurated Amazon's expansive new office near Yelahanka. Spanning 11 lakh square feet, this marks Amazon's 10th corporate office in the state, underscoring a robust two-decade partnership.

Amazon's intention to inject $35 billion into India over the next four years was highlighted during the inauguration. This significant investment is projected to empower 15 million small businesses and create substantial employment opportunities, with Karnataka poised to receive a major portion of this funding.

Karnataka's economic stature was emphasized, with the state recording the highest annual per capita income and second-highest GST contributions nationwide. Bengaluru stands out on the global stage, ranking 21st in the Global Innovation Index and leading in industrial leasing. The state offers substantial infrastructure, paving the way for further investment and growth in e-commerce and technology sectors.

