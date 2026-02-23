Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Fights for 'Save MGNREGA' Across India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticizes the BJP-led Centre for replacing MGNREGA with a new law, launching the 'Save MGNREGA' campaign. He vows to continue agitation until MGNREGA is restored, highlighting its importance for rural employment and village development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkaballapura | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:05 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a strong criticism against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of dismantling the MGNREGA scheme. Speaking at the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangraam' rally, he vowed to lead a nationwide agitation to restore the rural jobs program.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the Centre replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with the Vikasit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission–Grameen Act without proper debate and consultation. He claimed this change adversely affects 12 crore workers, including a significant percentage of women and marginalized communities.

The Chief Minister outlined key demands, including the reinstatement of MGNREGA, restoration of employment rights, and Panchayat autonomy. Drawing parallels to previous farmers' protests, Siddaramaiah warned that the agitation would persist until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

