Trump's AI-Pope Image Stirs Controversy Amid Vatican Mourning

President Donald Trump's AI-generated image of himself as a pope, amidst the mourning period for Pope Francis, has sparked widespread criticism. The image, shared on Trump's Truth Social and the White House's X account, has upset Catholic bishops and the Vatican, drawing rebukes for its perceived insensitivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 01:47 IST
Trump's AI-Pope Image Stirs Controversy Amid Vatican Mourning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has ignited both scrutiny and outrage, President Donald Trump shared an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself dressed as a pope. This action comes as Catholic communities worldwide mourn the passing of Pope Francis, with a conclave imminent to elect his successor.

The image, initially posted on Trump's Truth Social platform and later amplified by the White House via its official X account, has not only startled observers on social media but has also been met with disapproval within the Vatican. The Vatican is still in an official mourning phase, honoring the late pope who died on April 21.

Prominent bishops and Catholic groups, including the New York State Catholic Conference, have criticized Trump's image, citing its poor timing and lack of respect during such a solemn period. The incident has also prompted commentary across various global media outlets, highlighting divisions in perception about Trump's approach to religious matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

