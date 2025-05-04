Trump's AI-Pope Image Stirs Controversy Amid Vatican Mourning

In a move that has ignited both scrutiny and outrage, President Donald Trump shared an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself dressed as a pope. This action comes as Catholic communities worldwide mourn the passing of Pope Francis, with a conclave imminent to elect his successor.

The image, initially posted on Trump's Truth Social platform and later amplified by the White House via its official X account, has not only startled observers on social media but has also been met with disapproval within the Vatican. The Vatican is still in an official mourning phase, honoring the late pope who died on April 21.

Prominent bishops and Catholic groups, including the New York State Catholic Conference, have criticized Trump's image, citing its poor timing and lack of respect during such a solemn period. The incident has also prompted commentary across various global media outlets, highlighting divisions in perception about Trump's approach to religious matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)