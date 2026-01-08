Left Menu

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:39 IST
Devotee from Karnataka killed as car hits bus in Kerala''s Pathanamthitta
A man died after two vehicles carrying Sabarimala devotees collided at Ranni here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vinod (35), a native of Karnataka.

According to police, two others—Narasimham (25) and Shiva (28), also from Karnataka—were injured in the accident.

Police officials said the accident occurred at around 12.30 pm when the devotees were returning from the Sabarimala temple.

Their car rammed into a Tamil Nadu-registered bus that was on its way to Sabarimala, police said.

In the impact, the occupants of the car suffered serious injuries. Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, Vinod, who was seated in the front of the car, succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Ranni police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Family members of the deceased and the injured have been informed and are on their way to Ranni.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination, police added.

