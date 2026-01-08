UPDATE 2-Bessent, Lutnick and Wright to join Trump at Davos, source says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary ‌Howard Lutnick and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will join President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in ⁠Davos, Switzerland, a U.S. official and a source familiar with the plans said. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff ​will also be part of the planned delegation, the sources said. Crypto ‍czar David Sacks, Michael Kratsios, head of the White House's science and technology policy, and Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will also join the ⁠delegation, ‌the U.S. official ⁠said. Trump will attend this year's annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in person, after ‍addressing the gathering by video link last year, four days after returning to ​the White House for a second term.

This year's meeting is scheduled for ⁠January 19-23. Trump said on Wednesday in a post on Truth Social that he planned to ⁠discuss new housing and affordability proposals in his speech at the event. He used last year's speech to demand lower OPEC oil prices ⁠and cuts in interest rates, warning global business and political leaders that they would ⁠face tariffs ‌if they make their products anywhere but the United States.

