Only TMC has defeated BJP repeatedly, says Abhishek Banerjee at Malda rally

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and rival political parties, asserting that the TMC remains the only force capable of consistently defeating the saffron party in West Bengal. Addressing a public gathering of migrant workers in Malda, Banerjee said, "On one hand, there is Congress, then CPI(M), BJP, and many other new political parties have come. But you need to see and understand that only Trinamool Congress is the party that has time and again defeated the BJP." His remarks come amid heightened political activity ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for March-April 2026.

Raising the issue of alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers, Banerjee questioned the BJP's narrative on illegal immigration. "For speaking Bengali, people are branded as Bangladeshis and sent to jail. Then why should Suvendu Adhikari, Khagen Murmu, Dilip Ghosh not be sent to jail for speaking the same language?" he asked. The TMC leader also hinted at political realignments, claiming, "Certain parties have made a deal with the BJP, and you will come to know eventually," without naming any specific party.

Banerjee took a swipe at suspended TMC leader Humayun Kabir, who was expelled after announcing plans to build a mosque in the name of Babur in Murshidabad. "The one who was the BJP's candidate in 2019 is today helping the BJP. He is making the Babri Masjid and is fooling people. He will not help a single person. No religion teaches division and violence," Banerjee said. Projecting confidence ahead of the next electoral battle, Banerjee asserted, "It's a matter of three years. BJP will face a crushing defeat. But we all have to remain united just like we are in Bengal." He contrasted Bengal's political unity with states like Bihar, saying disunity there allowed the BJP to emerge victorious.

He also assured that the TMC would raise the issue of migrant workers' harassment in the upcoming Parliament session. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC-led alliance won 215 of 294 seats, while the BJP secured 77 seats, emerging as the principal opposition. (ANI)

