Lady Gaga Ignites Rio's Economy with Free Concert Extravaganza at Copacabana Beach

Brazilian airlines are witnessing a surge in demand as fans flock to Rio de Janeiro for Lady Gaga's free concert at Copacabana Beach. The event, expected to attract over 1.6 million attendees, aims to revive the city's economy by filling local hotels, bars, and restaurants.

Russell Brand, British actor and comedian, appeared in a London court facing rape and sex assault charges related to incidents over two decades ago. Consistently denying non-consensual sex claims, Brand's legal battles continue to garner public attention since emerging two years ago.

American comedy legend Ruth Buzzi, renowned for her role in 'Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In,' has died at 88. Buzzi, known for her handbag-wielding spinster character, passed away from Alzheimer's complications at her Texas ranch, leaving behind a legacy of humor and resilience.

