UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

‌U.S. President ​Donald Trump said on Thursday he ‌wants to finish the war in Iran first, but then ‌it "will be just a ‌question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are ⁠going ​to ⁠be going back to Cuba."

Trump, speaking ⁠at an event with the ​Inter Miami soccer team at the ⁠White House, said Cuba wants "to ⁠make ​a deal so badly." "We want to finish this ⁠one first," he said, referring ⁠to the ⁠conflict in Iran.

