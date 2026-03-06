Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:43 IST
‌U.S. President ​Donald Trump said on Thursday he ‌wants to finish the war in Iran first, but then ‌it "will be just a ‌question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are ⁠going ​to ⁠be going back to Cuba."

Trump, speaking ⁠at an event with the ​Inter Miami soccer team at the ⁠White House, said Cuba wants "to ⁠make ​a deal so badly." "We want to finish this ⁠one first," he said, referring ⁠to the ⁠conflict in Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

