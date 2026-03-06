UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:43 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants to finish the war in Iran first, but then it "will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba."
Trump, speaking at an event with the Inter Miami soccer team at the White House, said Cuba wants "to make a deal so badly." "We want to finish this one first," he said, referring to the conflict in Iran.
