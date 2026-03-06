U.S. has just begun fight in Iran, Hegseth says

​U.S. Defense Secretary ‌Pete Hegseth ​said on Thursday that ‌Iran was making a mistake if it believed that ‌the United States could ‌not sustain the ongoing war, adding that Washington had just ⁠begun ​to fight.

"Iran ⁠is hoping that we cannot ⁠sustain this, which is ​a really bad miscalculation," Hegseth ⁠told reporters during a visit to ⁠the ​headquarters of U.S. Central Command.

