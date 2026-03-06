U.S. has just begun fight in Iran, Hegseth says
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that Iran was making a mistake if it believed that the United States could not sustain the ongoing war, adding that Washington had just begun to fight.
"Iran is hoping that we cannot sustain this, which is a really bad miscalculation," Hegseth told reporters during a visit to the headquarters of U.S. Central Command.
