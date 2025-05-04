Left Menu

Box Office Triumph: 'Raid 2' Dominates with Rs 51.31 Crore

'Raid 2', starring Ajay Devgn, collected Rs 51.31 crore nett in its first weekend at the box office. Released on May 1, the film features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor and is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Raid'.

Updated: 04-05-2025 13:51 IST
Ajay Devgn's latest film 'Raid 2' has made a significant impact at the box office, earning Rs 51.31 crore nett during its opening weekend, as announced by its makers on Sunday.

The film, which hit theatres on May 1, also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, and is helmed by director Raj Kumar Gupta. Production banner T-Series took to their official X handle to share the impressive box office numbers, spotlighting the film's growing popularity.

The sequel to the 2018 hit 'Raid', where Devgn played IRS officer Amay Patnaik, 'Raid 2' showcases a gripping narrative that continues to attract audiences across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

