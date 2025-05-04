Thrilling Victory: KKR Clinches One-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals
In a nail-biting IPL match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) narrowly edged out Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run. Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla expressed her joy, while standout performances from Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell, and Riyan Parag highlighted an intense contest.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a gripping IPL encounter at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The match's intensity was reflected in the ecstatic response from Bollywood star and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla, who conveyed her excitement and congratulatory remarks.
The KKR innings, initially shaky after a quick dismissal of Sunil Narine, were stabilized by a crucial partnership between skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. This was further bolstered by a powerful 61-run stand from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell, propelling KKR to a competitive 206/4.
In their chase, RR faced early setbacks but were revived by skipper Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer, who stitched a formidable partnership. However, despite late fireworks from Shubham Dubey and Jofra Archer, RR fell agonizingly short by a solitary run, ending at 205/8. Key performances from Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Moeen Ali ensured KKR's edge.
