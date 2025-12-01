Shah Rukh Khan's Heartfelt Tribute to Andre Russell

Renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan expressed deep admiration for cricketer Andre Russell after he announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Khan penned a heartfelt note acknowledging Russell's significant contributions to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team owned by the actor.

Russell, who revealed his retirement ahead of the mini-auction scheduled for December 16, now transitions into a new role as 'power coach' with KKR. The cricketer has been an essential player for the team, whose skills with the bat and ball have been pivotal since joining the squad in 2014.

In a message on his X handle, Khan lauded Russell as a 'Knight in shining armour' and expressed excitement for Russell's new chapter as a coach. He emphasized Russell's impact and continual influence on the team, bidding farewell to his playing days with gratitude and warmth.