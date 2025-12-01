Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's Heartfelt Tribute to Andre Russell

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan praised cricketer Andre Russell for his contributions to Kolkata Knight Riders as Russell retires from the IPL to join the team's coaching staff. Russell, known for his all-rounder skills, played 140 matches in the IPL, scoring 2,651 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:43 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Heartfelt Tribute to Andre Russell
Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan expressed deep admiration for cricketer Andre Russell after he announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Khan penned a heartfelt note acknowledging Russell's significant contributions to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team owned by the actor.

Russell, who revealed his retirement ahead of the mini-auction scheduled for December 16, now transitions into a new role as 'power coach' with KKR. The cricketer has been an essential player for the team, whose skills with the bat and ball have been pivotal since joining the squad in 2014.

In a message on his X handle, Khan lauded Russell as a 'Knight in shining armour' and expressed excitement for Russell's new chapter as a coach. He emphasized Russell's impact and continual influence on the team, bidding farewell to his playing days with gratitude and warmth.

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

 India
2
Sympathy and Censorship: The Aftermath of the Hong Kong Fire

Sympathy and Censorship: The Aftermath of the Hong Kong Fire

 Global
3

Manipur GST Bill: Simplifying Taxation for the Future

 India
4
Wockhardt's Breakthrough: Zaynich Accepted by US FDA

Wockhardt's Breakthrough: Zaynich Accepted by US FDA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025