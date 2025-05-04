Plot Foiled: Lady Gaga Concert Targeted in Rio

Brazilian authorities successfully averted a terrorist attack targeting Lady Gaga's concert held on Saturday at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach, attended by nearly 2 million fans.

The state police collaborated with the Justice Ministry to dismantle a group alleged to have been promoting hate speech against the LGBTQ community. The group intended to radicalize teenagers for violent attacks using Molotov cocktails and improvised explosives.

Police took decisive action by arresting two individuals implicated in the terror plot, including the group's suspected leader, who faces weapons charges. Multiple raids across Brazil led to the confiscation of electronic devices from 15 suspects.

