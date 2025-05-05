Shah Rukh Khan Set for Dazzling Met Gala 2025 Debut

In a thrilling revelation, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is anticipated to grace the Met Gala 2025, as hinted by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The fashion maestro's cryptic Instagram post, spotlighting the superstar's association, hints at Khan's potential stunning red carpet appearance.

The post features messages, 'KING KHAN' and 'KING KHAN BENGAL TIGER,' accompanied by the Bengal tiger emblem, a symbol of strength and part of Sabyasachi's brand identity. Meanwhile, Khan has been spotted arriving in New York ahead of the prestigious fashion event.

Although not officially confirmed, indications strongly suggest Khan's participation in the gala. Scheduled for May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the event will focus on 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.' Co-chaired by notable figures like Pharrell Williams and Lewis Hamilton, the gala promises a vibrant exploration of fashion and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)