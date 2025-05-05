Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Set for Dazzling Met Gala 2025 Debut

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to attend Met Gala 2025 as hinted by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. A cryptic Instagram post suggests Khan's debut participation in the iconic fashion event. Scheduled for May 5 in New York, the gala will explore the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:33 IST
Shah Rukh Khan Set for Dazzling Met Gala 2025 Debut
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: IIFA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling revelation, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is anticipated to grace the Met Gala 2025, as hinted by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The fashion maestro's cryptic Instagram post, spotlighting the superstar's association, hints at Khan's potential stunning red carpet appearance.

The post features messages, 'KING KHAN' and 'KING KHAN BENGAL TIGER,' accompanied by the Bengal tiger emblem, a symbol of strength and part of Sabyasachi's brand identity. Meanwhile, Khan has been spotted arriving in New York ahead of the prestigious fashion event.

Although not officially confirmed, indications strongly suggest Khan's participation in the gala. Scheduled for May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the event will focus on 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.' Co-chaired by notable figures like Pharrell Williams and Lewis Hamilton, the gala promises a vibrant exploration of fashion and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025