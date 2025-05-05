Journalists Honored with Danish Siddiqui Awards 2025

In a remarkable ceremony at the India International Centre, five journalists were celebrated with the prestigious Danish Siddiqui Journalism Awards 2025. The honor, named after the late Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, recognized impactful reporting that reflects integrity and service to the public.

Among the distinguished awardees were Meghna Bali from ABC for unveiling visa fraud affecting Indian students in Australia, and Sarvapriya Sangwan from BBC News India, who was lauded for her series highlighting India's marginalized communities. Saumya Khandelwal of The New York Times received accolades for capturing the exploitation of women in Maharashtra's sugar industry through her visuals.

Additional honorees included independent journalist Greeshma Kuthar, recognized for her investigative reporting on vigilante groups in Manipur, and Vaishnavi Rathore of Scroll.in, whose in-depth coverage shed light on the developmental impacts on Great Nicobar Island. Former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi, attending as chief guest, emphasized the critical role of independent journalism in democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)