Journalists Honored with Danish Siddiqui Awards 2025

The Danish Siddiqui Journalism Awards 2025 recognized five journalists for exceptional contributions across various media forms. Celebrated at the India International Centre, the ceremony honored Danish Siddiqui's legacy, highlighting stories on marginalized communities, visa fraud, and women's exploitation. Esteemed jury members selected the winners for their impactful work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:21 IST
In a remarkable ceremony at the India International Centre, five journalists were celebrated with the prestigious Danish Siddiqui Journalism Awards 2025. The honor, named after the late Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, recognized impactful reporting that reflects integrity and service to the public.

Among the distinguished awardees were Meghna Bali from ABC for unveiling visa fraud affecting Indian students in Australia, and Sarvapriya Sangwan from BBC News India, who was lauded for her series highlighting India's marginalized communities. Saumya Khandelwal of The New York Times received accolades for capturing the exploitation of women in Maharashtra's sugar industry through her visuals.

Additional honorees included independent journalist Greeshma Kuthar, recognized for her investigative reporting on vigilante groups in Manipur, and Vaishnavi Rathore of Scroll.in, whose in-depth coverage shed light on the developmental impacts on Great Nicobar Island. Former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi, attending as chief guest, emphasized the critical role of independent journalism in democracy.

