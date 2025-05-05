From Mogul to Defendant: The Rise and Fall of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, renowned for transforming the hip-hop industry and launching Bad Boy Records, is now facing a criminal trial that could strip him of his legacy. The New York trial will scrutinize Combs' alleged involvement in a major racketeering and sex-trafficking operation.

Combs' legal turmoil began in New York's music scene, with early career milestones like Grammy wins overshadowed by a series of legal issues, including harassment and assault charges. The timeline of allegations spans from the 1990s to the present, reflecting a stark contrast to his professional successes.

The case against Combs intensified with sexual abuse claims, including a recent lawsuit by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Set against the backdrop of ongoing legal challenges, Combs' trial marks a significant turning point in his life, as a federal court now assesses his once-lauded career.

(With inputs from agencies.)