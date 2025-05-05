From Mogul to Defendant: The Rise and Fall of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Left Menu

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, hip-hop mogul known for discovering the Notorious B.I.G., faces trial in New York for racketeering and sex-trafficking across decades. Despite a storied music career, Combs faces various accusations since 1993, including assault and sexual abuse charges. The trial begins May 5, 2025, in Manhattan federal court.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, renowned for transforming the hip-hop industry and launching Bad Boy Records, is now facing a criminal trial that could strip him of his legacy. The New York trial will scrutinize Combs' alleged involvement in a major racketeering and sex-trafficking operation.

Combs' legal turmoil began in New York's music scene, with early career milestones like Grammy wins overshadowed by a series of legal issues, including harassment and assault charges. The timeline of allegations spans from the 1990s to the present, reflecting a stark contrast to his professional successes.

The case against Combs intensified with sexual abuse claims, including a recent lawsuit by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Set against the backdrop of ongoing legal challenges, Combs' trial marks a significant turning point in his life, as a federal court now assesses his once-lauded career.

