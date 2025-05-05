Vrindavan Stands United: Traders and Temples Join Bandh in Protest

In a strong show of solidarity, traders across Vrindavan closed their businesses on Monday, following a 'bandh' call by local Hindu organizations. This was in response to the gruesome terrorist attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

The shutdown was bolstered by support from organizations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and others, with members actively participating in the closure of establishments. Significant market areas and the renowned Radha Damodar Temple joined in the protest.

VHP city unit president, Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal, lauded the protest's success, noting that efforts from local figures and social groups played a crucial role. The temple, while closed for morning darshans, maintained its daily rituals and held prayers for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)