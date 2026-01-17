Left Menu

Punjab Congress Accuses BJP and AAP of Betrayal with Lies and Broken Promises

The Punjab Congress has accused the BJP and AAP governments of deceiving the public with fake promises. They plan to launch a campaign to raise constitutional awareness, highlighting their civic rights. Gautam claims BJP and AAP leaders misuse power, neglect welfare programs, and exclude Dalits in decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:29 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Punjab Congress has launched an offensive against the BJP-led central and AAP-led state governments, accusing them of betraying the public by surviving on 'lies and fake promises'.

A constitutional awareness campaign is on the horizon, aiming to enlighten villagers across the state about their rights, credits leaders like Nehru and Ambedkar for these freedoms, according to Rajendra Gautam of the Congress's SC wing.

Gautam criticized the BJP for dismantling the Congress's efforts to build modern India. Additionally, he accused AAP of abandoning Dalit-focused welfare schemes and the omission of Dalits from Rajya Sabha nominations.

