Long Beach: The Cultural and Athletic Gem of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Long Beach, a lively coastal city renowned for its rich sports and cultural history, is poised to host 11 Olympic events as part of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Among the competitions to be held in this vibrant region are beach volleyball, sailing, water polo, and sport climbing.

The city's mayor, Rex Richardson, believes this global spotlight will offer Long Beach an opportunity to emerge from the shadows and showcase its significant merits. Not only is Long Beach a major port city, but it also boasts an illustrious coastline and a rich musical and athletic heritage.

Long Beach's established reputation in sports is further cemented by its historical contribution to the Olympics, with numerous athletes hailing from the city. As preparations for 2028 progress, Long Beach is ready to display its unique charm, seasoned hospitality in hosting grand events, and its innovative transportation solutions for the Games.

