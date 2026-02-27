Left Menu

Sailing to Katchatheevu: A Cultural Odyssey

The annual Katchatheevu festival sees nearly 4,000 Indian pilgrims traveling to the islet for a shared cultural event with Sri Lanka. The pilgrimage includes various religious ceremonies and is closely monitored by Indian authorities to ensure safety and compliance with regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:49 IST
Nearly 4,000 Indian pilgrims embarked on a journey to the uninhabited Katchatheevu islet on Friday, marking the beginning of an annual two-day festival celebrating cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka. The event is set to commence at 4 PM at St Antony's Church, officials have reported.

The pilgrimage's first batch was launched from the Rameswaram fishing harbour by Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon promptly at 6 AM. A total of 3,996 registered attendees, including 3,033 men, 726 women, and 150 children, are crossing the Palk Strait in a fleet consisting of 118 boats.

Security has been tightened with a three-tier verification by the Indian Coast Guard. Pilgrims are required to show identification, and prohibited items are banned. The festival will peak on Saturday morning with a high mass and conclude soon after, as pilgrims return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

