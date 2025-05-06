Left Menu

India Halts Sotheby's Auction of Sacred Buddhist Relics

India intervenes to stop the auction of ancient Buddhist relics at Sotheby's Hong Kong, citing their cultural and religious significance. The relics, excavated in 1898 and classified as inalienable, are demanded to be returned to India. Legal measures and diplomatic efforts are underway to prevent the sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 00:52 IST
India Halts Sotheby's Auction of Sacred Buddhist Relics
India has intervened to prevent the auction of sacred Buddhist relics at Sotheby's in Hong Kong. These relics, of significant historical and spiritual value, were excavated in 1898 in what is believed to be the ancient city of Kapilavastu, Lord Buddha's birthplace.

The Ministry of Culture issued a legal notice to Sotheby's, demanding an immediate halt to the auction, which was scheduled for May 7. The relics, classified as important antiquities, include bone fragments and gemstones.

Efforts are underway, involving international diplomacy and legal means, to repatriate the sacred artefacts and uphold India's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

