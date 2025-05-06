India Halts Sotheby's Auction of Sacred Buddhist Relics

India has intervened to prevent the auction of sacred Buddhist relics at Sotheby's in Hong Kong. These relics, of significant historical and spiritual value, were excavated in 1898 in what is believed to be the ancient city of Kapilavastu, Lord Buddha's birthplace.

The Ministry of Culture issued a legal notice to Sotheby's, demanding an immediate halt to the auction, which was scheduled for May 7. The relics, classified as important antiquities, include bone fragments and gemstones.

Efforts are underway, involving international diplomacy and legal means, to repatriate the sacred artefacts and uphold India's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)