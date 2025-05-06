Left Menu

Indian Music Enters a New Era with 'Goongoonalo' Launch

Lyricist Javed Akhtar unveils 'Goongoonalo', a revolutionary digital platform for artists, emphasizing creative freedom and independent talent nurturing. Co-founded with composer Shankar Mahadevan and technologist Sridhar Ranganathan, the platform offers a unique space for music, poetry, and storytelling, marking a new chapter in Indian cultural history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:57 IST
Javed Akhtar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development for the Indian music scene, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has launched 'Goongoonalo', an innovative digital platform designed by and for artists. The studio theatre at Jio World, BKC, Mumbai, witnessed a gathering of over 30 prominent figures from the industry for the grand event.

'Goongoonalo', spearheaded by Akhtar, music maestro Shankar Mahadevan, and tech guru Sridhar Ranganathan, with Sharli Singh as CEO, is India's premier cultural and musical hub entirely owned by creators. The platform is envisioned as a dynamic space for music, poetry, and storytelling where artists experience true creative autonomy.

In a conversation with ANI, Javed Akhtar explained, "In movies, we cater to the director's or producer's vision. Here, we express our own. There's no need for approval—it's pure artistic liberty." The initiative is poised to liberate artists from traditional industry constraints, allowing for total independence.

Highlighting the intent to support emerging talents, Akhtar stated, "Each member can promote upcoming singers, writers, or composers, providing them with a genuine platform." 'Goongoonalo' promises an array of original compositions, unreleased pieces, exclusive content, and engaging fan interactions across diverse languages and genres.

Fans will gain unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes insights, virtual concerts, and collaboration opportunities with artists, including workshops. With its public launch, Javed Akhtar proclaimed May 5th as a monumental date in India's cultural legacy, signaling the beginning of a new era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

