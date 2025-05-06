Trump's Tariff Threat: A New Challenge for Indian Films in the US

US President Donald Trump has announced a potential 100% tariff on movies produced outside the United States, a move that could have significant ramifications for the Indian film industry. Industry insiders are concerned about the possible impact on the box office business of Indian films, including rising ticket prices and reduced audience turnout.

Shibasish Sarkar, president of the Producers Guild of India, expressed apprehension that the implementation of such tariffs would first and foremost affect the theatrical business of Indian films in the US market. Films like 'Jawan' and 'Baahubali' have historically done well overseas, but the increased costs could deter audiences.

The tariff threat not only raises concerns about theatrical releases but may also influence global digital and pay TV deals for Indian filmmakers. While some believe this policy may have little effect, given the widespread diaspora market, others warn it could inadvertently harm Hollywood rather than protect it.

(With inputs from agencies.)