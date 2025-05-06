Telugu Stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Announce First Child

Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to become parents, marking a new chapter in their personal lives.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2023, shared the joyous news on Instagram, displaying a touching photo of themselves holding hands alongside a pair of infant shoes. The caption read, 'Life's most beautiful role yet - Coming soon.'

Tej recently starred in the film 'Matka' with Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Tripathi was featured in the comedy series 'Miss Perfect'. Both projects were released in 2024, adding to the actors' professional accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)