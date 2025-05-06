Left Menu

Telugu Stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Announce First Child

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announced they are expecting their first child. The couple, married in 2023, shared the news via Instagram, along with a photo of infant shoes. Tej recently starred in 'Matka,' while Tripathi appeared in the comedy series 'Miss Perfect', both released in 2024.

Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to become parents, marking a new chapter in their personal lives.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2023, shared the joyous news on Instagram, displaying a touching photo of themselves holding hands alongside a pair of infant shoes. The caption read, 'Life's most beautiful role yet - Coming soon.'

Tej recently starred in the film 'Matka' with Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Tripathi was featured in the comedy series 'Miss Perfect'. Both projects were released in 2024, adding to the actors' professional accomplishments.

