In an unprecedented blend of art and espionage, the Vatican is securing the Sistine Chapel for a conclave meeting of 133 cardinals, who will elect the next pope under heightened security protocols. The iconic chapel, adorned with Michelangelo's frescoes, will serve as the stage for this sacred yet clandestine process.

Security includes a newly-installed elevated floor and unspecified electronic jamming devices purportedly underfoot and near the upper reaches of the 68-foot-high chapel. Officials aim to ensure that the cardinals' deliberations remain secret, employing measures such as window films to thwart drones and special tiles to block cellphone signals.

Cardinals will be housed in the Santa Marta residence, their movements shielded by Vatican gendarmes and plainclothes Swiss Guards. The entire operation commits to secrecy with penalties of excommunication for any breach of confidentiality. Through these measures, the Vatican ensures that the conclave's spiritual focus prevails inside a highly-secure backdrop.

