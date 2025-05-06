Left Menu

Behind the Frescoes: Security Secrets of the Sistine Chapel Conclave

Vatican technicians are transforming the Sistine Chapel into a secure enclave where 133 cardinals will meet to elect the next pope. Enhanced security includes elevated floors, jamming devices, and blocked communications. Cardinals are protected with absolute secrecy, under the penalty of excommunication for breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:01 IST
Behind the Frescoes: Security Secrets of the Sistine Chapel Conclave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented blend of art and espionage, the Vatican is securing the Sistine Chapel for a conclave meeting of 133 cardinals, who will elect the next pope under heightened security protocols. The iconic chapel, adorned with Michelangelo's frescoes, will serve as the stage for this sacred yet clandestine process.

Security includes a newly-installed elevated floor and unspecified electronic jamming devices purportedly underfoot and near the upper reaches of the 68-foot-high chapel. Officials aim to ensure that the cardinals' deliberations remain secret, employing measures such as window films to thwart drones and special tiles to block cellphone signals.

Cardinals will be housed in the Santa Marta residence, their movements shielded by Vatican gendarmes and plainclothes Swiss Guards. The entire operation commits to secrecy with penalties of excommunication for any breach of confidentiality. Through these measures, the Vatican ensures that the conclave's spiritual focus prevails inside a highly-secure backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025