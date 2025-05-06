A Heavenly Feast: Shubhanshu Shukla's Culinary Journey in Space
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will embark on a mission to the International Space Station as part of Axiom Mission 4. He will enjoy a variety of Indian and international cuisines, including rice dishes, moong dal halwa, and mango nectar, developed by ISRO and DRDO in collaboration with NASA.
- Country:
- India
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will soon lift off to the International Space Station aboard Axiom Mission 4, where he will experience a delightful culinary journey. The mission, scheduled for launch later this month, promises an array of authentic Indian dishes alongside a selection of international cuisines.
Over his 14-day mission, Shukla will have the opportunity to savor traditional foods, such as rice dishes, moong dal halwa, and mango nectar, skillfully crafted by ISRO and DRDO scientists. NASA has endorsed these choices, designed to offer the comfort of home-cooked meals high above the Earth.
Shukla's dietary options were highlighted in a video shared by Axiom Space, showing him sampling and rating various dishes. The upcoming mission is part of a collaborative effort between ISRO, DRDO, and NASA, marking a significant milestone in international space cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DRDO's Hypersonic Breakthrough: Scramjet Combustor Achieves 1,000-Second Test Success
Nominee for NASA in Hot Water: Fraud Allegations and Casino Debts
Kailash Manasarovar Yatra set to take place from June to August this year: MEA.
Jared Isaacman's Controversial Past Amidst NASA Nomination
DRDO Achieves Breakthrough in Hypersonic Technology with Successful Scramjet Test