A Heavenly Feast: Shubhanshu Shukla's Culinary Journey in Space

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will soon lift off to the International Space Station aboard Axiom Mission 4, where he will experience a delightful culinary journey. The mission, scheduled for launch later this month, promises an array of authentic Indian dishes alongside a selection of international cuisines.

Over his 14-day mission, Shukla will have the opportunity to savor traditional foods, such as rice dishes, moong dal halwa, and mango nectar, skillfully crafted by ISRO and DRDO scientists. NASA has endorsed these choices, designed to offer the comfort of home-cooked meals high above the Earth.

Shukla's dietary options were highlighted in a video shared by Axiom Space, showing him sampling and rating various dishes. The upcoming mission is part of a collaborative effort between ISRO, DRDO, and NASA, marking a significant milestone in international space cooperation.

