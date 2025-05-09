Left Menu

Punjab Expands 'Farishtey' Scheme to Cover War and Terrorism Victims

Punjab's 'Farishtey' scheme, originally for accident victims, now includes victims of war and terrorism, providing free medical treatment at government and empanelled private hospitals. The state cabinet also approved initiatives in agriculture, culture, and technology, including a pilot project for kharif maize and plans for a bullock cart racing ordinance.

In a significant expansion of its healthcare support system, Punjab has broadened the scope of its 'Farishtey' scheme. Previously exclusive to accident victims, the initiative now extends free, immediate medical treatment to individuals harmed by war and terrorism, officials announced on Friday.

In a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, it was affirmed that the scheme aims to reduce mortality rates while promoting public involvement in aiding victims. The initiative broadens the availability of comprehensive treatment without cost limits, both in government and designated private hospitals.

Additional cabinet decisions include the introduction of a pilot project to promote kharif maize cultivation in select areas and the revival of bullock cart races to preserve Punjabi culture. Also approved was the establishment of a 'Rangla Punjab Fund' to engage NRIs in state development and a mining centre of excellence at IIT Ropar.

