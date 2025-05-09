Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller Join 'Paper Tiger': A High-Stakes Drama

Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller have been cast in James Gray's film 'Paper Tiger,' replacing Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong. The film explores the dark side of the American Dream as two brothers navigate crime and danger. The project begins filming next month in New Jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:35 IST
Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller Join 'Paper Tiger': A High-Stakes Drama
Scarlett Johansson (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller are set to headline the eagerly awaited film 'Paper Tiger,' directed by James Gray, according to Deadline's latest report. Joining forces with Adam Driver, the film's production is scheduled to commence next month in New Jersey.

The casting sees Johansson and Teller stepping in for Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. 'Paper Tiger' is described as a gripping drama that follows two brothers entangled in the pursuit of the American Dream, only to find themselves in peril as they become enmeshed in a dangerous underworld deal. The narrative unfolds with the Russian mafia imposing threats, forcing the siblings to confront both external dangers and the challenges within their own bond.

Written and directed by James Gray, known for acclaimed works such as 'Ad Astra' and 'The Lost City of Z,' the film is produced by Rodrigo Teixeira, Anthony Katagas, among others. Scarlett Johansson, a two-time Oscar nominee celebrated for roles in 'Marriage Story' and 'Lost in Translation,' is slated to appear in Wes Anderson's 'The Phoenician Scheme' at Cannes and is preparing for her directorial debut. Miles Teller, renowned for his performances in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Whiplash,' has recently wrapped up projects including a Michael Jackson biopic and an A24 drama titled 'Eternity.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025