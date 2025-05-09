Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller Join 'Paper Tiger': A High-Stakes Drama

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller are set to headline the eagerly awaited film 'Paper Tiger,' directed by James Gray, according to Deadline's latest report. Joining forces with Adam Driver, the film's production is scheduled to commence next month in New Jersey.

The casting sees Johansson and Teller stepping in for Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. 'Paper Tiger' is described as a gripping drama that follows two brothers entangled in the pursuit of the American Dream, only to find themselves in peril as they become enmeshed in a dangerous underworld deal. The narrative unfolds with the Russian mafia imposing threats, forcing the siblings to confront both external dangers and the challenges within their own bond.

Written and directed by James Gray, known for acclaimed works such as 'Ad Astra' and 'The Lost City of Z,' the film is produced by Rodrigo Teixeira, Anthony Katagas, among others. Scarlett Johansson, a two-time Oscar nominee celebrated for roles in 'Marriage Story' and 'Lost in Translation,' is slated to appear in Wes Anderson's 'The Phoenician Scheme' at Cannes and is preparing for her directorial debut. Miles Teller, renowned for his performances in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Whiplash,' has recently wrapped up projects including a Michael Jackson biopic and an A24 drama titled 'Eternity.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)