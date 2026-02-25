Left Menu

From Ahmedabad to Advisory: Mazhar Aslam Kathi's American Dream

Mazhar Aslam Kathi, founder of The Catalyst Business Development Consulting LLC, joins the Business Advisory Board of the Salt Lake City Mayor's Office. His journey from Ahmedabad to the USA highlights resilience, vision, and community-driven leadership, aiming to shape economic policy and empower entrepreneurs in America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:52 IST
From Ahmedabad to Advisory: Mazhar Aslam Kathi's American Dream
  • Country:
  • India

Mazhar Aslam Kathi, founder of The Catalyst Business Development Consulting LLC, has been appointed to the Business Advisory Board of the Salt Lake City Mayor's Office. This prestigious role emphasizes his impact on shaping economic policies and supporting entrepreneurs in the United States.

Kathi's rise from Ahmedabad's modest beginnings to this distinguished position reflects his resilience and vision. With a foundation in commerce and business studies, he excelled in business development, identifying and mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs to ensure sustainable growth. The trajectory of his journey serves as a beacon of hope for ambitious individuals globally.

Expressing gratitude for his new role, Kathi emphasizes the importance of dreams and perseverance. His mission is to support small business expansion, guide city economic policy, and fuel local entrepreneurship, with a focus on meaningful community growth. Kathi's story showcases how determination and integrity can elevate humble beginnings to global leadership roles.

TRENDING

1
Love Turned Tragic: Wedding Ceremony Shooting in Bihar

Love Turned Tragic: Wedding Ceremony Shooting in Bihar

 India
2
E20 Ethanol: Fueling Change by 2026

E20 Ethanol: Fueling Change by 2026

 India
3
Timely Discovery Thwarts Planned Terror Attack in Poonch

Timely Discovery Thwarts Planned Terror Attack in Poonch

 India
4
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Israel: Building Strategic Ties

PM Modi's Historic Visit to Israel: Building Strategic Ties

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026