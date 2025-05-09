Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman Extends Contract Amid Exciting Beatles Film Announcement

Sony Pictures has solidified its leadership lineup by extending the contract of Tom Rothman, the motion picture group's chairman and CEO. Rothman, who joined the company in 2013, has been a pivotal figure in driving its success, overseeing blockbuster films like 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and the 'Jumanji' series.

This extension comes as Sony prepares for an ambitious project involving a four-film series about The Beatles, with each movie offering a unique perspective from one of the Fab Four. The films are slated for release in April 2028, promising to be a significant cultural event.

Rothman's continued leadership aims to steer the studio into new territories, leveraging its rich history and successful franchises to captivate audiences worldwide, while embracing innovative storytelling methods that honor legendary musical figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)