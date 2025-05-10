Bengaluru Enforces Meat Ban for Buddha Purnima

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken a significant step by banning the slaughter of animals and the sale of meat within the city limits on May 12. This decision, announced on Saturday, is in observance of Buddha Purnima, a day that marks the birthday of Gautam Buddha.

The order was officially issued by the Joint Director of Animal Husbandry in Bengaluru on May 9, reinforcing the city's commitment to paying homage to the spiritual leader. The move has been deemed a respectful gesture toward the teachings and philosophy of Gautam Buddha.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated by many as a time of reflection and peace, and the BBMP's ban serves as an acknowledgment of the day's importance to the community and adherents of Buddhism.

(With inputs from agencies.)