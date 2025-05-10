Left Menu

Bengaluru Enforces Meat Ban for Buddha Purnima

On May 12, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has prohibited animal slaughter and meat sale in Bengaluru in observance of Buddha Purnima, as per an order by the Joint Director of Animal Husbandry issued on May 9. This decision honors the birth of Gautam Buddha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:28 IST
Bengaluru Enforces Meat Ban for Buddha Purnima
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken a significant step by banning the slaughter of animals and the sale of meat within the city limits on May 12. This decision, announced on Saturday, is in observance of Buddha Purnima, a day that marks the birthday of Gautam Buddha.

The order was officially issued by the Joint Director of Animal Husbandry in Bengaluru on May 9, reinforcing the city's commitment to paying homage to the spiritual leader. The move has been deemed a respectful gesture toward the teachings and philosophy of Gautam Buddha.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated by many as a time of reflection and peace, and the BBMP's ban serves as an acknowledgment of the day's importance to the community and adherents of Buddhism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025