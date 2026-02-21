Left Menu

Sikkim Enforces Animal Slaughter Ban During Buddhist Holy Days

The Sikkim government's Ecclesiastical Department conducted inspections in Gangtok to enforce a ban on animal slaughter during Buddhist holy days. Led by Joint Director Unhen Tshering Bhutia, the officials visited shops ensuring compliance and raising awareness about the tradition. Business cooperation was requested for successful implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:36 IST
Sikkim Enforces Animal Slaughter Ban During Buddhist Holy Days
The Ecclesiastical Department of Sikkim took significant steps this Saturday to enforce a ban on animal slaughter during Buddhist holy days, conducting inspections in the state's capital, Gangtok, and nearby areas. Led by Joint Director Unhen Tshering Bhutia, the initiative highlighted the commitment to uphold religious traditions.

The department's inspection team aimed to ensure compliance with the ban by visiting numerous shops and communicating directly with the public. The proactive engagement with shopkeepers underscored the importance of observing these sacred days, which hold deep cultural and religious significance for the community.

According to a recent government circular, specific Buddhist holy days, including Chothul Dawa, will be observed from February 18 to March 3, and March 18. Business establishments received requests for full cooperation in implementing the prohibition, reinforcing the state's dedication to its cultural values.

