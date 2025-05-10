Left Menu

Call to Postpone Miss World Pageant Amid Rising Tensions

BRS MLC K Kavitha urged the Telangana government to reschedule the Miss World pageant due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. Citing the rescheduling of IPL matches, she emphasized respecting military efforts and suggested postponing this event, highlighting its incompatibility during wartime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:45 IST
Call to Postpone Miss World Pageant Amid Rising Tensions
With escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, BRS MLC K Kavitha has called upon the Telangana government to reconsider the scheduling of the Miss World pageant.

Kavitha likened the situation to the IPL matches being rescheduled in respect for the current military efforts, urging similar consideration.

Despite the global popularity of beauty pageants like Miss World, she argued it's inappropriate to proceed while the nation is at war, urging respect for the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

