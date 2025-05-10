Call to Postpone Miss World Pageant Amid Rising Tensions

With escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, BRS MLC K Kavitha has called upon the Telangana government to reconsider the scheduling of the Miss World pageant.

Kavitha likened the situation to the IPL matches being rescheduled in respect for the current military efforts, urging similar consideration.

Despite the global popularity of beauty pageants like Miss World, she argued it's inappropriate to proceed while the nation is at war, urging respect for the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)