Left Menu

Pro10 Malaysia tournament rescheduled, to be played post T20 World Cup

The organisers said the new dates for the competition will be announced after the ICC event and the number of teams will be increased from three to four. In a statement released on Friday, the organisers said The Pro10 Malaysia cricket tournament has been postponed to a later date, post the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in India, due to logistical issues.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:01 IST
Pro10 Malaysia tournament rescheduled, to be played post T20 World Cup

The Pro10 Malaysia cricket tournament, due to be held in Bayuemas Oval, Selangor, from January 30 to February 2 has been postponed due to logistical issues. The event is now expected to be held after the 2026 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Pro10 Malaysia is backed by former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri while Sir Vivian Richards is its brand ambassador. The organisers said the new dates for the competition will be announced after the ICC event and the number of teams will be increased from three to four. In a statement released on Friday, the organisers said: ''The Pro10 Malaysia cricket tournament has been postponed to a later date, post the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in India, due to logistical issues. New dates will be announced in due time. ''All the stakeholders, including cricketers, match officials and the Malaysian Cricket Association, are aligned with the postponement and have extended full support to the tournament.'' The Malaysian Cricket Association backed the organisers to deliver a successful event at a later date. ''The event promises our top players a great opportunity to play against global players and set their sights at other leagues. We are hopeful it will go ahead as planned once fresh dates are finalized by Pro10 Group who are tournament owners,'' said the Malaysian Cricket Association in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026