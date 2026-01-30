Pro10 Malaysia tournament rescheduled, to be played post T20 World Cup

The Pro10 Malaysia cricket tournament, due to be held in Bayuemas Oval, Selangor, from January 30 to February 2 has been postponed due to logistical issues. The event is now expected to be held after the 2026 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Pro10 Malaysia is backed by former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri while Sir Vivian Richards is its brand ambassador. The organisers said the new dates for the competition will be announced after the ICC event and the number of teams will be increased from three to four. In a statement released on Friday, the organisers said: ''The Pro10 Malaysia cricket tournament has been postponed to a later date, post the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in India, due to logistical issues. New dates will be announced in due time. ''All the stakeholders, including cricketers, match officials and the Malaysian Cricket Association, are aligned with the postponement and have extended full support to the tournament.'' The Malaysian Cricket Association backed the organisers to deliver a successful event at a later date. ''The event promises our top players a great opportunity to play against global players and set their sights at other leagues. We are hopeful it will go ahead as planned once fresh dates are finalized by Pro10 Group who are tournament owners,'' said the Malaysian Cricket Association in a statement.

