Calls to Reschedule Miss World Pageant Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

BRS MLC K Kavitha has urged the Telangana government to reschedule the Miss World pageant due to the ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan. Her call to action comes just hours before the event's commencement in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Kavitha compared the situation with the previous rescheduling of IPL matches during similarly tense times, emphasizing that hosting a beauty pageant now seems inappropriate. Her comments reflect a respectful stance toward the armed forces and their efforts amid conflict.

However, Congress Lok Sabha member Chamala Kiran Kumar highlighted that the Telangana government is not the organiser, but merely a facilitator for the infrastructure and security needs of the event, which is managed by UK-based Miss World Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)