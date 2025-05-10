Calls to Reschedule Miss World Pageant Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
BRS MLC K Kavitha has called for the Telangana government to delay the Miss World pageant due to the military conflict between India and Pakistan. She argues that hosting a beauty pageant during wartime is inappropriate, citing the rescheduling of IPL matches as precedent. Telangana's role in the event is limited to facilitating, as the real organizer is Miss World Ltd., a UK-based company.
- Country:
- India
BRS MLC K Kavitha has urged the Telangana government to reschedule the Miss World pageant due to the ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan. Her call to action comes just hours before the event's commencement in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
Kavitha compared the situation with the previous rescheduling of IPL matches during similarly tense times, emphasizing that hosting a beauty pageant now seems inappropriate. Her comments reflect a respectful stance toward the armed forces and their efforts amid conflict.
However, Congress Lok Sabha member Chamala Kiran Kumar highlighted that the Telangana government is not the organiser, but merely a facilitator for the infrastructure and security needs of the event, which is managed by UK-based Miss World Ltd.
(With inputs from agencies.)
