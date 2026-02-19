Juventus FC Reschedules Key Financial Meeting

Juventus Football Club has announced a rescheduling of its crucial board meeting. Initially set to review the first half (H1) financial outcomes, the meeting is now scheduled for February 23, 2026.

The change comes as the club manages its affairs to align with broader financial and strategic goals. Details surrounding the postponement remain minimal at this time.

Further updates on the club's financial and operational strategies are anticipated, as Juventus continues to navigate the modern challenges of professional sports management.

(With inputs from agencies.)