Pope Leo XIV's Vision: AI and the Future of the Church

Pope Leo XIV addressed artificial intelligence as a pivotal issue for humanity in his first formal audience. He emphasized continuing the modernizing reforms initiated by Pope Francis and highlighted the importance of defending human dignity, justice, and labor amidst AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:17 IST
Pope Leo XIV

During his inaugural formal audience, Pope Leo XIV underscored artificial intelligence as a key challenge for humanity. He intends to steer the Catholic Church toward inclusivity and advocacy for the marginalized, in the vein of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

Pope Leo reiterated his dedication to the Second Vatican Council's reforms, emphasizing the need for the church to be modern, accessible, and responsive to its followers.

Highlighting AI's impacts, the pontiff stressed the importance of safeguarding human dignity, justice, and labor against the backdrop of technological progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

