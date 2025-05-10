Pope Leo XIV's Vision: AI and the Future of the Church
Pope Leo XIV addressed artificial intelligence as a pivotal issue for humanity in his first formal audience. He emphasized continuing the modernizing reforms initiated by Pope Francis and highlighted the importance of defending human dignity, justice, and labor amidst AI advancements.
Pope Leo reiterated his dedication to the Second Vatican Council's reforms, emphasizing the need for the church to be modern, accessible, and responsive to its followers.
Highlighting AI's impacts, the pontiff stressed the importance of safeguarding human dignity, justice, and labor against the backdrop of technological progress.
