Lights, Camera, Cannes: The 78th Festival Shines Bright

The 78th Cannes Film Festival opens with a star-studded lineup including Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson. Established in 1939 as an alternative to Venice, it showcases 22 contenders for the prestigious Palme d'Or. The event will honor Robert De Niro and feature films from renowned directors worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cannes | Updated: 12-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 18:59 IST
The 78th Cannes Film Festival is set to roll out its iconic red carpet, welcoming stars like Tom Cruise, Pedro Pascal, and Scarlett Johansson. The festival, cinema's premier showcase, was conceived in 1939 as an alternative to the Venice Film Festival.

There are 22 contenders vying for the prestigious Palme d'Or this year, including films by Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, and Julia Ducournau. Alongside, the world's largest film market attracts over 15,000 industry professionals annually.

Legendary actor Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement. Out of competition, new films like "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" and Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest" will premiere, while past winners like "Taxi Driver" and "Pulp Fiction" continue to inspire attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

