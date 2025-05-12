Cannes 2025: Stricter Dress Code Bans Nudity on Red Carpet
The 78th Cannes Film Festival introduces a new dress code for gala screenings, banning outfits promoting nudity on the red carpet. Attendees must wear formal evening wear, while voluminous dresses and oversized bags are restricted for better guest flow. Non-compliance may lead to access prohibition.
- Country:
- France
The organisers of the 78th Cannes Film Festival have unveiled a revised dress code for the gala screenings at the Grand Theatre Lumiere, scheduled from May 13 to May 24, 2025. Aimed at maintaining 'decency,' the new rule expressly forbids attire that promotes nudity on the red carpet.
According to the official document released by Cannes, attendees will be expected to don formal evening wear. This includes tuxedos for men and long dresses for women. Alternatively, options like cocktail dresses, dark-colored pantsuits, dressy tops, and elegant shoes are permissible, with prohibitions on sneakers and large bags.
Organisers emphasize the need for unobstructed guest flow, citing that voluminous dresses and oversized bags complicate seating arrangements. The festival's welcoming teams are authorized to deny entry to individuals not adhering to the dress code standards. The festival kicks off on May 13, showcasing unreleased films from worldwide. (ANI)
