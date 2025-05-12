Left Menu

Cannes 2025: Stricter Dress Code Bans Nudity on Red Carpet

The 78th Cannes Film Festival introduces a new dress code for gala screenings, banning outfits promoting nudity on the red carpet. Attendees must wear formal evening wear, while voluminous dresses and oversized bags are restricted for better guest flow. Non-compliance may lead to access prohibition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:49 IST
Cannes 2025: Stricter Dress Code Bans Nudity on Red Carpet
Festival De Cannes (Photo: Instagram/@festivaldecannes). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The organisers of the 78th Cannes Film Festival have unveiled a revised dress code for the gala screenings at the Grand Theatre Lumiere, scheduled from May 13 to May 24, 2025. Aimed at maintaining 'decency,' the new rule expressly forbids attire that promotes nudity on the red carpet.

According to the official document released by Cannes, attendees will be expected to don formal evening wear. This includes tuxedos for men and long dresses for women. Alternatively, options like cocktail dresses, dark-colored pantsuits, dressy tops, and elegant shoes are permissible, with prohibitions on sneakers and large bags.

Organisers emphasize the need for unobstructed guest flow, citing that voluminous dresses and oversized bags complicate seating arrangements. The festival's welcoming teams are authorized to deny entry to individuals not adhering to the dress code standards. The festival kicks off on May 13, showcasing unreleased films from worldwide. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025