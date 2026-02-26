Ethiopian Runner Diribe Welteji Banned for Doping Violation

In a significant decision that has rocked the world of athletics, Ethiopian middle-distance runner Diribe Welteji has been handed a two-year ban. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) found Welteji guilty of a doping violation for failing to provide a sample in February 2025.

The court's decision also disqualifies all her competitive results subsequent to that date, notably stripping her of a silver medal in the 1,500 meters at the World Indoor Championships held in Nanjing, China, March last year.

While Welteji was initially cleared by the Ethiopian national anti-doping organization, World Athletics appealed the decision to CAS. The court confirmed the suspension will last from July 8, 2025, to June 30, 2027, affecting the Ethiopian athlete's future in competitive sports.

