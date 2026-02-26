Left Menu

Ethiopian Runner Diribe Welteji Banned for Doping Violation

Diribe Welteji, an Ethiopian middle-distance runner, has been banned for two years following a doping violation. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against her after she failed to provide a doping sample in February 2025. All her competitive results since then, including a silver medal, have been disqualified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:28 IST
In a significant decision that has rocked the world of athletics, Ethiopian middle-distance runner Diribe Welteji has been handed a two-year ban. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) found Welteji guilty of a doping violation for failing to provide a sample in February 2025.

The court's decision also disqualifies all her competitive results subsequent to that date, notably stripping her of a silver medal in the 1,500 meters at the World Indoor Championships held in Nanjing, China, March last year.

While Welteji was initially cleared by the Ethiopian national anti-doping organization, World Athletics appealed the decision to CAS. The court confirmed the suspension will last from July 8, 2025, to June 30, 2027, affecting the Ethiopian athlete's future in competitive sports.

