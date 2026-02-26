Telangana's Innovative Employee Legislation and Harvard Collaboration

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday proposed a pioneering legislation set to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session. This legislation will deduct 10-15% from salaries of government employees neglecting their elderly parents. This measure underscores the state's emphasis on family values and employee responsibility.

Highlighting educational advancements, Reddy announced an imminent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Harvard University. The MoU will bring Harvard faculty to the state-run MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad to deliver executive education programs, enhancing the skills of state government officials.

Reddy also addressed history and recruitment challenges, noting the bureaucratic hurdles faced in conducting Group-1 officer exams. He commended the state government's efforts in overcoming legal challenges, ensuring opportunities align with the aspirations of Telangana's youth.

