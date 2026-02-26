Left Menu

Telangana's Innovative Employee Legislation and Harvard Collaboration

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to penalize negligent government employees by deducting up to 15% of their salary for failing to care for elderly parents. Additionally, an MoU with Harvard University aims to provide executive education to state officials. Recruitment issues and historical anecdotes were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:33 IST
Telangana's Innovative Employee Legislation and Harvard Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday proposed a pioneering legislation set to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session. This legislation will deduct 10-15% from salaries of government employees neglecting their elderly parents. This measure underscores the state's emphasis on family values and employee responsibility.

Highlighting educational advancements, Reddy announced an imminent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Harvard University. The MoU will bring Harvard faculty to the state-run MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad to deliver executive education programs, enhancing the skills of state government officials.

Reddy also addressed history and recruitment challenges, noting the bureaucratic hurdles faced in conducting Group-1 officer exams. He commended the state government's efforts in overcoming legal challenges, ensuring opportunities align with the aspirations of Telangana's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

 Russia
2
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

 India
3
Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

 Global
4
EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026