Massive Crackdown on Codeine Cough Syrup Trafficking Racket

Police have frozen Rs 9.5 crore worth of assets linked to an interstate codeine-based syrup trafficking racket. Vinod Agrawal, the alleged kingpin, is under scrutiny. Investigations across multiple states involve over 50 personnel examining procurement routes and financial transactions connected to this illegal activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have intensified their probe into a major interstate racket involving the illegal trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups. Police reported on Thursday that assets worth Rs 9.5 crore, including properties, vehicles, and bank accounts, have been frozen as part of the investigation.

The alleged leader of this operation, Vinod Agrawal, has been identified as the kingpin, with significant focus on dismantling the racket's economic framework. Five immovable properties, an Innova vehicle, and six bank accounts linked to Agrawal were seized under the NDPS Act, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shrawan Kumar Singh.

The investigation involves tracing nearly 26 lakh bottles of codeine syrup procured over two years, with 11.5 lakh bottles recovered so far. The network's reach extends beyond Uttar Pradesh, involving multiple states, medical stores, and pharmaceutical companies. This crackdown is part of a broader effort to dismantle illegal sales and distribution networks of controlled substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

