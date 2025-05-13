Cannes Festival Director Awaits Clarity on Trump's Film Tariff Plans
Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, expressed the need for more information on President Trump's proposed 100% tariffs on foreign films before formulating a response. The festival begins with Amelie Bonnin's 'Leave One Day', marking its first opening by a debut filmmaker.
- Country:
- France
Amid rising tensions over proposed tariffs on foreign films, Cannes Film Festival Director Thierry Fremaux is calling for additional details from President Trump's administration. The comments come as Fremaux faces questions regarding the potential impact of a 100% levy on non-U.S. movies.
Fremaux's cautious stance highlights a broader sense of uncertainty within the film industry, as studio executives and stakeholders grapple with the implications of Trump's controversial statement. The assertion that the U.S. film sector is threatened by international incentives has sparked considerable debate.
The prestigious film event is set to commence on Tuesday night, featuring Amelie Bonnin's 'Leave One Day' as its opening feature. This marks the first occasion the festival has been inaugurated by a first-time filmmaker, adding an extra dimension to this year's lineup.
