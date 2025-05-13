Left Menu

Cannes Festival Director Awaits Clarity on Trump's Film Tariff Plans

Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, expressed the need for more information on President Trump's proposed 100% tariffs on foreign films before formulating a response. The festival begins with Amelie Bonnin's 'Leave One Day', marking its first opening by a debut filmmaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cannes | Updated: 13-05-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 01:08 IST
Cannes Festival Director Awaits Clarity on Trump's Film Tariff Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Amid rising tensions over proposed tariffs on foreign films, Cannes Film Festival Director Thierry Fremaux is calling for additional details from President Trump's administration. The comments come as Fremaux faces questions regarding the potential impact of a 100% levy on non-U.S. movies.

Fremaux's cautious stance highlights a broader sense of uncertainty within the film industry, as studio executives and stakeholders grapple with the implications of Trump's controversial statement. The assertion that the U.S. film sector is threatened by international incentives has sparked considerable debate.

The prestigious film event is set to commence on Tuesday night, featuring Amelie Bonnin's 'Leave One Day' as its opening feature. This marks the first occasion the festival has been inaugurated by a first-time filmmaker, adding an extra dimension to this year's lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025