Zoe Kravitz Joins Heist Thrill in Star-Studded 'How To Rob a Bank'

Zoe Kravitz, known for her roles in blockbuster films, has joined the cast of 'How To Rob a Bank,' a new movie directed by David Leitch. She will reunite with her 'Mad Max: Fury Road' co-star Nicholas Hoult, adding excitement to the already star-studded lineup that includes Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, and Rhenzy Feliz.

While the plot remains mostly under wraps, reports suggest the film will feature clever bank robbers who share their exploits on social media while outsmarting law enforcement. The highly anticipated film is slated for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026, as Leitch collaborates with 87 North and Imagine Entertainment on production. Writer Mark Bianculli, known for 'Hunters,' has penned the script.

In addition to her acting role, Kravitz, who gained recognition as a director with 'Blink Twice,' is reportedly in negotiations to direct a new film titled 'How to Save a Marriage' for Sony Pictures. Rumors circulated about Robert Pattinson's involvement in this project, which is backed by producers at Icki Eneo Arlo and Entertainment 360. The multi-talented Kravitz is also set to appear in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming thriller, 'Caught Stealing.'

(With inputs from agencies.)